Mayor Christina takes son to work

LILOAN, Cebu — She is strong local chief executive who makes steadfast decisions as she leads a municipality vying for cityhood.

But in the core of Liloan Mayor Christina Garcia Frasco is a mother who wants to spend more time with her children in the midst of her busy schedule.

She showed this in in a post she shared on Friday night, October 11, when she had a meeting with the village chiefs of Liloan.

During the meeting, her son, Franco, was seated on the same chair with her.

The boy was behaved and appeared to be listening intently to the discussion.

He wore the white-collared polo shirt like his Mommy.

“The other day when Franco was with me at work, I had a long discussion with current and former barangay captains of Liloan discussing pressing concerns and current projects,” the mayor wrote.

She said her son listened intently the whole time.

After the meeting, Frasco shared they had a good laugh because Franco went around the room on his own and told the locals leaders,” Bye, Cap! Salamat, Cap! Team Frasco!”

Frasco is a mother to three children with husband, Congressman Duke Frasco.