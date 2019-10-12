Online world gushing over mini-Tokyo from ‘Money Heist’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A famous red overall, a mask, a pair of black boots and a gun has been one of the most known costumes of this year all thanks to the Netflix series, “Money Heist.”

People around the world have been buzzing over this series because of the unpredictable turn of events that are really mind-blowing.

But a one-year-old baby girl from Cavite has captivated the hearts of Money Heist fanatics online as she posed for the camera looking like mini-Tokyo.

It was because of her mother, Kathleen Alano Bergonio that the online world took notice of Kelsy, who was dressed as one of the “Money Heist” characters, Tokyo.

Kyellinsh Cly “Kelsy” Alano Bergonio, one year old, owned the costume and melted hearts online.

“I took the photo on October 11, yesterday in my mother’s house, decided to doll her up because I really like the actress who portrays Tokyo, Ursula Corbero, made the costumes for the whole family, but I finished Kelsy’s first that’s why I took a picture of her,” said Bergonio.

The post quickly became an instant hit online garnering 3,900 comments, 13,000 reactions, and 14,000 shares as of October 12 at 2:45 p.m.

Gushing hearts filled the comments section because of how cute this mini-Tokyo looks like.

One netizen, Kayiel Fermin Dela Cruz tagged her friend and commented, “cutie oh!! haha,” while Richard Beronguez commented, “ chada kaaug sanina haha.”

The “Money Heist” fever is really on! And this is just one of the many Money Heist babies we will be seeing especially now that Halloween is fast approaching. /dbs