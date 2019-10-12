Cesafi college basketball: SWU-Phinma exacts revenge against CIT-U

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Partner’s Cup champion Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras strengthened their hold of the second spot with a 74-53 demolition of the Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats in the college division game of the Cesafi on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cobras, thus, avenged their first round loss to the Wildcats held last September 28 and improved their win-loss record to 6-2.

Lamine Thiam continued to lead the Cobras as he finished with 17 points while Red Louis Cachuela added 11 points.

The loss further dropped the Wildcats to the cellar with a 1-6 card.

Jessie Aloro Jr. top scored for CIT-U with 17 points.

CIT-U is the only team that has no foreign student-athlete in its lineup. /bmjo