Global Cebuana entrepreneur to receive Most Influential Filipina Woman in the World award

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebuana Ildeme Mahinay-Koch, an entrepreneur now based in Zurich, Switzerland, is one of the recipients of the Influential Filipina Woman in the World Award to be bestowed by the Filipina Women’s Network (FWN) during the 16th Filipina Leadership Global Summit, scheduled from October 28 to November 2, 2019 at the Westin Paris – Vendome in Paris, France.

FWN recognizes Koch as an innovator and thought leader for her contribution to the society and the entrepreneurial world. She is the CEO and founder of The Grooming Expert GmbH, the umbrella company of multiple brands including Koch’s latest creation, De Moi by Demee Koch, a Swiss Pharma Grade beauty, cosmetic and personal care brand that aims to change the world “one beauty at a time.”

“A truly empowered woman empowers other women. I am humbled and honored to be part of this amazing tribe,” Koch said about the award. “I love accomplishing great things because it is my way of helping other women lift themselves up. I give back by being hands-on with my personal charity projects and also supporting other charity projects. I also help train women to become better entrepreneurs.”

As a Cebuano making a name for herself so far away from home, Koch is inspired by the opportunity to wave the Filipino flag in every endeavor, which fits perfectly with the principles of the FWN.

Koch will be joining 99 other Filipinas from around the world who are leaders in their chosen fields. They were selected from an outstanding field of nominees from around the globe.

The FWN recognizes women of Philippine ancestry who are changing the face of leadership in the global workspace, having reached the status for outstanding work in their respective fields and are recognized for their contributions to society, femtorship (female mentorship) and legacy.

“Being a Filipino means being innately hardworking. And as a Cebuano, I always have a sense of pride in what I do. I take these characteristics to heart and these have helped me achieve my goals. I was never embarrassed to say that I’m a Filipina or I’m a Cebuana, because I know these are what made me the person that I am today. It is also that BisDak pride that helped me become the best mother, entrepreneur and individual. So for FWN to acknowledge me as an influential Filipina is really an honor, not just to me, my family and my beloved Cebu, but also to the people who look up to me,” said Koch.

Koch was born in Liloan, Cebu. She graduated from the University of the Philippines Cebu in 2001 then ventured to Dubai immediately after. She also completed her MBA at the SBS Swiss Business School in 2008. She explored the world for multicultural exposure and to gain international experience. It was not an easy journey to the top, but being a Filipina means being resilient to adversities.

Every year, Koch comes back to the Philippines and gives back to the community knowing that she already has everything she needs in life and more. She also partners with non-government organizations like Kiwanis in a number of charity projects dedicated to empower the children. She also gives entrepreneurship trainings to those who need it, particularly the mothers.

A mother of two boys, Koch wants to improve the lives of every Filipino mother, especially single mothers.

“The Global FWN100™ awardees are innovators and thought leaders, dynamic entrepreneurs, rising stars under age 35, practitioners, behind-the-scenes leaders, and public service advocates, who have moved through the ranks in the public and private sectors. They are magnificent women doing extraordinary work motivating next generation leaders,” said Marilyn Mondejar, CEO of the FWN.

“Each nominee goes through a rigorous vetting process by the Selection Committee composed of previous global awardees,” explained Thelma Boac, chairperson of the Global FWN100™ Awards and elected Trustee of the San Jose, California Berryessa Union School District. “They were selected based on the size and scope of their positions, influence in their industries and their communities, board affiliations and other leadership roles.”

Fellow Cebuano Governor Gwendolyn Garcia was a previous recipient of the Influential Filipina Woman in the World Award in 2018 for being an inspiration and for sparking an international dialog about women’s rights, national sovereignty and international law.

“Koch is now a valued partner in helping FWN develop the Filipina community’s pipeline of qualified leaders to increase the odds that some will rise to the ‘president’ position in all sectors of the global economy,” said Dr. Carol Enriquez, FWN board member and president and CEO of Our Lady of Fatima University. “The summit is where smart women are sharing the secrets to their success and inspire each other. The 2007-2019 awardees’ leadership stories have become part of the largest recorded Filipina women diaspora in modern times.”

“The #FWNSummit2019 theme is Be. Magnificent. AMPLIFYING Filipina Women Voices. Seeing all the global awardees on stage at the awards ceremony assures me that the future of our young Filipina sisters is solid,” said Georgitta Puyat, chairperson of the Philippine Orchard Corp. and FWN president. “Awardees often share this inspiring evening with their moms, grandmothers, daughters, sons, spouses, partners, young women and men, mentors and bosses from their organizations. They all come on stage to celebrate her.” / dcb