Parts of PH to have scattered rains, thunderstorms due to ITCZ

MANILA, Philippines — Several parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Monday brought by an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), the weather bureau said.

In its daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said an ITCZ will be affecting Mindanao and Palawan; meanwhile, a northeasterly surface windflow will prevail over Northern Luzon.

Due to the ITCZ, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Western Visayas, and Palawan will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and other parts of the country are expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds from the northeast will prevail over Northern Luzon, with moderate to rough coastal conditions.

Pagasa said Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate wind speeds coming from east to northeast with moderate sea waters.

Mindanao will bear light to moderate winds from northeast to northwest, with slight to moderate coastal waters. /JE