Former K-pop star Sulli found dead
SEOUL — Singer and actor Sulli was found dead Monday at a house in Seongnam, south of Seoul, police have confirmed.
Her manager found her dead on the second floor.
She debuted as a member of K-pop act f(x) in 2009. She went on a yearlong hiatus in 2014, citing hate comments and rumors.
When she returned the next year, she left the group and turned to acting.
