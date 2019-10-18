6 persons of interests in Pinamungajan killing submit DNA samples

CEBU CITY, Philippines–There are now six persons of interest (POI) in the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu on Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019.

The Pinamungajan town police have earlier nabbed a POI in Lahug, Cebu City who they believe may be involved in the brutal killing of the girl in Sitio Kaimito, Barangay Guimbawian of the said town.

Read: Police identifies person of interest in brutal death of 14-year-old girl

Police Major Felicisimo Aranas, chief of Pinamungajan Police station, said that aside from the 26-year-old POI they earlier nabbed, they included five other men in the list since they were said to be close to the area of crime when it happened.

The six were each asked to submit fluid samples for a DNA test. Police are not yet releasing the names of the POIs pending the results of the DNA samples.

Aranas disclosed that they could also not yet confirm whether the victim was raped as they will have to wait for the result of the DNA samples submitted by the six individuals.

Read: Police investigating death of 14-year-old girl in Pinamungajan

In an interview with the reporters Friday morning, October 18, 2019, Aranas said three of the five POIs worked in the area close to where the body was found as mango tree sprayers. The farmer who was the first to find the body also qualified as a POI. Aranas did not share details about the other POI.

“Tungod sa initial finidngs nga nakakuha og fluid sa pwerta sa biktima, mao nay hinungdan nga naa tay persons of interest nga gi invite para makuhaan sample kung naa bay maka match sa specimen,” said Aranas.

(Since the initial findings of the autopsy revealed that there was a fluid in the genitals of the victim, we have decided to invite other persons of interest to submit fluid for DNA samples to determine if one of them will match that of the victims’)

Read: Police pursue person of interest in brutal killing of 14-year-old girl

Aranas firther divulged further that the cellular phone of the victim is now in the custody of the Regional Anti-Cyber Crime Group in Central Visayas (RACG-7). They are trying to unlock the phone to investigate the last calls and messages received by the victim before her death.

Although the victim will be buried today (Friday) at the Pinamungajan public cemetery, Aranas said authorities will still continue to pursue the investigation to bring justice to the victim and her family. /bmjo