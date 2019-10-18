Suspect in rape-slay of two-year-old girl in Negros Oriental arrested

Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental—The suspect in the rape and brutal killing of a two-year-old girl was arrested by authorities on Friday morning, October 18, 2019, in Sitio Pinangemnan, Barangay Obat, Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental.

Police Colonel Rizalito Gapas, Acting Provincial Director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), identified the suspect as Modesto Tuban Padeño Jr., 32 years old, single and a resident of Barangay Maayong-Tubig, Dauin, Negros Oriental.

Padeño was arrested in a hot-pursuit operation by a joint team from the Dauin and Sta. Catalina Police Station led by Police Master Sargeant Narciso Alanunay Jr.

The suspect was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Friday inside his uncle’s house, where he took refuge after he allegedly committed the crime.

Raped

Gapas revealed that based on the autopsy report from Dauin Muncipal Health Officer Dr. Melpha Yee, the victim was raped.

The report shows that there were lacerations in the girl’s private part extending to the “perineum” and skull fractures at frontal area and right temporal area.

The body of the girl was found in a grassy portion, 100 meters away from the suspect’s house in Purok 2, Barangay Maayong-Tubig, Dauin, Negros Oriental, at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Read: Body of 2-year-old girl, a suspected rape victim, found in Dauin, Negros Oriental

Padeño was identified by witnesses to be the last person seen with the victim.

Police disclosed that the pajama of the victim was found in the house of the suspect. Police also found bloodstain on the bamboo floor of the suspect’s house.

Gapas said a case of rape with homicide is now being prepared by police investigators against Padeño. /bmjo