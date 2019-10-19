IN PHOTOS: Scenes from the Sambag 1 fire

By: Gerard Vincent Francisco October 19,2019 - 12:09 PM

LOOK:  At least 340 individuals were left homeless after a Saturday dawn, October 19, fire burned their homes located in Sitio Amor, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City. 

The fire victims are now taking temporary shelter at the barangay’s sport center.

