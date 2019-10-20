UCLM tastes first win

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) finally tasted its first win after seven tries in the High School division of the ongoing 19th Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament.

It was perhaps bittersweet as it had to taste its first victory at the expense of sister school, defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters, 69-66, on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

A clutch shot from Joseph Arth Nalos in the dying seconds handed UCLM its first-ever victory, allowing them to deal the UC Baby Webmasters with their first loss in the tournament.

The win improved UCLM’s win-loss record to 1-6, while UC Baby Webmasters now have a smeared card of 6-1.

Despite the loss, the UC Baby Webmasters continue to lead the High School division while UCLM stays as the bottom dweller.

The other High School game had University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors squeaking past Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 73-70.

In today’s collegiate game, defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be vying to once again get a share of the top spot when they face UC Webmasters.

Green Lancers also hopes to avenge their first round loss to the Webmasters, 72-64, last September 15.

UC was the only team that was able to beat UV in the first round.

UV will be coming off a loss to USC, 71-62, last October 13 while UC will be boosted by its 80-74 win over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars last October 12.

Games Today, October 20, 2019 at Cebu Coliseum

High School

12:30 p.m. – DBTC vs USJ-R

2 p.m. – USPF vs SHS-AdC

3:30 p.m. – CEC vs SWU

College

5 p.m. – UV vs UC