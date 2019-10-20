Former Senate President Nene Pimentel passes away
MANILA, Philippines — Former State President Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr. passed away at 5 a.m. on Sunday, October 20.
“Our beloved Tatay Nene has joined his Creator at 5 a.m. today, Oct. 20, 2019. We thank all those who have been a part of his life. We ask for praters for the repose of Tatay Nene’s soul,” his son Senator Koko Pimentel said in a Twitter post.
The Pimentel patriarch’s death came less than a week after he was put in an intensive care unit (ICU) last October 14.
He was born on December 11, 1933 and served as Senate President from 2000 to 2001.
Aside from his stint as Senate President, Nene Pimentel also served as majority leader and minority leader during his career in the Higher Chamber. /je
