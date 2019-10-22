Lawyer broadcaster accused of rape released on bail

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lawyer broadcaster Juril Patiño, who has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2017, has been released from jail.

A CDN Digital source, who requested anonymity, confirmed that Patiño has been out on bail on Monday, October 21, 2019.

The source, however, did not divulge the amount of the bail bond.

In his Facebook account, Patiño posted past 8 p.m. yesterday photos of him, his wife, and friends dining at the Larsian in Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City, with the caption “Glory to God in the Highest.”

Patiño has been arrested last July 22, 2019 pursuant to the rape case filed against him by the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas (NBI-7) in 2017.

Charges of rape were filed by the NBI-7 against Patiño at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office on July 26, 2017.

The Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office found sufficient basis to indict lawyer Patiño on charges of rape on April 11, 2018. /bmjo