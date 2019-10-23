Police after man who killed neighbor in Brgy Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mambaling police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed his neighbor to death.

Primitivo Dela Peña, 39, immediately fled after the incident which happened past 11 a.m. today, October 23, 2019.

Police Senior Master Sargeant Clint Almencion, the desk officer of the Mambaling Police Station, said that Dela Peña engaged in a heated argument with his neighbor Alberto Empinado Jr., 29 which led to the stabbing incident.

Empinado was already dead when brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC). He died from multiple stab wounds on his body.

Almancio said that they are yet to determine what actually caused the argument between Dela Peña and Empinado, who are both residents of Sitio Tinabangay, Alaska, Mambaling.

Police also they continue to search for Dela Peña, whom neighbors said was also wounded during the scuffle. / dcb