Arrested mayor of Clarin, Misamis Occidental in Duterte’s narco list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Clarin, Misamis Occidental Mayor David Navarro, who was arrested in Cebu on Thursday, October 24, 2019, for allegedly mauling a male massage therapist here, was among those named by President Rodrigo Duterte as “narco-politicians.”

Based on the “narco-list” issued by the President on March 14, 2019, Navarro’s name was listed at number 31 of 44 political names.

Duterte’s narco-list is posted at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) website. This is the latest list posted on the website.

“There can never be a valid argument to deny the public, the people of the Philippines at large to know the officials who should not be there in their office. In this particular case now, those who are involved in the deadly game of drug trafficking,” PCOO website quoted the president.

Navarro is one of the 26 mayors tagged in the list, who won in the May 2019 polls, despite the list coming out barely two months before the elections.

Navarro has been charged with physical injuries and acts of lasciviousness by a massage therapist and other staff of a massage parlor.

The charge stemmed from the complaint of a massage therapist who alleged that Navarro punched him in the body on Wednesday night, October 23, 2019, in a massage parlor along the Fuente Osmeña, Cebu City.

Police Major Eduard Sanchez, chief of the Abellana Police Station, identified the suspect as Mayor David Navarro who is in Cebu to attend a seminar.

The complainant, John Dueñas, 23, suffered minor injuries to the body from the incident.

The mayor allegedly asked for a female masseuse, but when the massage parlor clerk did not heed his request, he purportedly offered to pay P500 to P1,000 to spar with any male available masseur. /bmjo