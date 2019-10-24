UCLM clinches second straight win in Cesafi High School basketball
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) pulled itself out of the bottom rung with a 72-64 thrashing of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Playing a huge role for UCLM’s second straight win in the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament was Jeco Bancale who finished with 16 points.
With the win, UCLM improved its win-loss record to 2-6 and climbs from the 11th spot to the 10th spot.
The loss dropped the SWU Phinma Baby Cobras to the bottom with their 2-6 card. They share the last spot with Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildkittens. /bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.