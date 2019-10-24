UCLM clinches second straight win in Cesafi High School basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) pulled itself out of the bottom rung with a 72-64 thrashing of Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Baby Cobras, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Playing a huge role for UCLM’s second straight win in the ongoing 19th Cesafi men’s basketball tournament was Jeco Bancale who finished with 16 points.

With the win, UCLM improved its win-loss record to 2-6 and climbs from the 11th spot to the 10th spot.

The loss dropped the SWU Phinma Baby Cobras to the bottom with their 2-6 card. They share the last spot with Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildkittens. /bmjo