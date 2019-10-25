Who is slain Clarin Mayor Navarro and why was he in Cebu City

CAGAYAN DE ORO— Before he was embroiled in the masseur scandal, Mayor David Navarro of Clarin town, Misamis Occidental, was supposed to preside in the Executive Legislative Agenda of his town in Cebu City.

Lieutenant Colonel Mardy Hortillosa, PNP Northern Mindanao spokesperson, said the late mayor was not able to preside the Executive Legislative Agenda of Clarin because the Cebu police already arrested him on Thursday morning.

Hortillosa said this was also the reason why the Clarin town police chief, Police Captain Bobby Matugas, was in Cebu City.

“We also expect Captain Matugas to give us some details of the ambush,” Hortillosa said.

He said the planning meeting for the municipality of Clarin was supposed to start last Thursday.

According to police accounts, Matugas was seated beside Navarro when the gunmen waylaid the white Mahindra police car they were riding at M. Velez Street Friday.

The Philippine National Police and the Department of Interior and Local Government have divested Navarro of his powers over the local police after being named as one of the “narco-politicians”

President Rodrigo Duterte listed Navarro as No. 31 in the list of “narco-politicians” issued in 2017 along with three other town mayors of Misamis Occidental.

Navarro vehementely denied the accusations and went on to win the May 2019 local elections.

The 50-year-old Navarro, running under the Nacionalista Party, garnered 12,164 votes against his rival Marisa Villa who got only 6,587 votes

Navarro made representations to former PNP chief and now Senator Ronald dela Rosa to clear his name.

In partnership with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Navarro launched the “Balay Silangan,” a halfway house for drug addicts and pushers last August 22.

The project was the 4th of its kind in Misamis Occidental and the 9th in Northern Mindanao.

Along with other “narco mayors” in Duterte’s list, Navarro surrendered several of his high-powered firearms.

He had been living a quiet life as chief town executive in Clarin until his arrest in Cebu City last Thursday./dbs