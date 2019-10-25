Ordinance granting discounts to Mandaue public market stall renters okayed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue city’s Sangguniang Panlungsod approved an ordinance granting discounts on stall rentals at the new public market.

This has just been approved this afternoon October 25 without objection during a special session at the session hall.

Councilor Jimmy Lumapas drafted and sponsored the ordinance after considering appeals from certain sections of the new public market that suffered low earnings due to location disadvantages and few customers in the first month of operation.

The ordinance states that there shall be a 20 percent discount to be imposed for the payment of the stall rentals from RTW and Appliance/Utensil; and 10 percent discount for the payment of stall rental fees from carenderia and painitan in the New Mandaue City Public Market.

All stallholders from the carenderia (eatery), painitan (refreshment), RTW and appliance/Utensil (AU), whether from regular or prime stalls, of the New Mandaue City Public Market shall avail of the discount.

The discount shall cover the period of October 26, 2019 up to November 30, 2019 only.

After November 30, the daily rate of the stall rentals will be: carenderia P54.00, painitan P27.00, RTW (Regular) P56.00, RTW (Prime) P72.00, A/U (Regular) P56.00, A/U (Prime) P72.00/dbs