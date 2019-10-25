USPF College of Law to hold Legal Aid Clinic for Kamagayan residents on Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least six lawyers and 60 law students from the University of Southern Philippines (USPF) College of Law will be holding a Legal Aid Clinic at the Kamagayan Barangay Hall in Cebu City today, October 26, 2019.

This is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“The objective of this activity is to provide those who are confronted with legal predicaments but are hesitant to seek the services of lawyers due to financial constraints. The clinic shall likewise endeavor to harness the wealth of experience and expertise of the University’s Law professors by seeking their participation and involvement in the said activity as supervisors of the students. We offer free legal consultations and limited notarial services.” said Sheena Rhea Faelnar, a senior law student of USPF. / dcb