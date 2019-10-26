UC-Private Campus wins top plum in DTI short film tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The short film on the difficulties faced by students in their personal lives won the nod of the judges in the vulnerable sector category of the short film competition initiated by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

The film “Estudyante” of the of the University of Cebu- Private Campus (UC-Pri) was the lone entry of Central Visayas to the short film competition.

It focused on the varied life experiences of some of the students and how they dealt with challenges.

UC-Pri teacher Gerardo Orlando, in a phone interview, said they had been hopeful since the entry got positive comments from the judges during the final judging held on October 23.

However, during the awarding ceremony held on Thursday at the Philippine International Convention Center, he said, they had felt they could not win their category since they did not win any minor award.

“We did not think we would win since our competitors (under the vulnerable sector category) who were seated at a nearby table had expressed confidence that they will be declared the winner since they had won minor awards,” Orlando told CDN Digital.

The students then told him that it was okay if they would not win and that what matters was that they were among the finalists, he added.

According to Orlando, they could hardly believe their ears when they heard the announcement declaring Estudyante as the winner in their category.

“We froze and looked at each other after we were announced the winner, and we only moved when we were called to go to the stage,” he said.

Among the entries, Estudyante is the only film using the local language.

The film showed that even if the students were vulnerable, they were able to overcome their challenges by bringing out the positive message of the film.

Orlando was accompanied by eight UC-Pri students, including one of those who were featured in the film.

The rest of the students were involved in the production of the film.

Since the DTI only shouldered the travel and lodging expenses for two representatives, a teacher and a student, Orlando said UC president Augusto Go sponsored the travel and hotel expenses for six students.

Orlando explained that they had to determine who will join them through a raffle while one spent personal money for the travel expenses. / celr