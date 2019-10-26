Sam Lo: ‘We gave it the best fight of our life’

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuano beauty queen and Miss Grand International Philippines Samantha Lo might have ended her MGI journey empty handed but she was still very grateful for this once in a lifetime opportunity.

The Cebuana beauty queen took to her Instagram account on Saturday to say “We gave it the best fight of our life. I’m proud of us. It’s time for this queen to come back home. I’ll see you all soon. Mahal ko kayong lahat.”

The Miss Grand International pageant was held in Caracas, Velenzuela, today, Saturday, October 26.

Lo started her MGI journey on a rocky start, with a controversial passport issue that caused her to miss the opening activities and the swimsuit competition of Miss Grand International 2019 on October 15 and 16.

Despite being a strong contender in the national costume competition, Lo failed to make it to the Top 20 lineup in the pageant.

The crown was won by a homegrown beauty, Miss Venezuela Valentina Figuerm. First runner up was Miss Mexico Maria Malo. Coco Araycha Suparurk of Thailand was second runner up, followed by Carmen Drayton of Panama as the third runner up, and Miss Brazil Marjorie Marcelle, fourth runner up. /elb