UC extends streak to four, climbs to second spot

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters climb to second spot in the Cesafi collegiate men’s basketball with a 74-64 outsmarting of the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the Cebu Coliseum.

Shane Menina exploded with 34 points to keep UC on track with its goal of gaining the top spot.

The win allowed UC to improve its win-loss record to 7-3.

UC has the same card as defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers but the former takes the second spot because it swept UV in their two meetings.

The loss dropped USC to the fourth spot with its 7-4 card. Sommy Managor led USC with 19 points albeit for a losing cause.