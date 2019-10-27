PCG-7 rescues four Talisay City fishermen from capsized motorbanca

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) rescued this morning, October 27, 2019, four fishermen from Barangay Tangke in Talisay City after their motorbanca capsized while on the waters of Carcar City in southern Cebu.

The fishermen were identified as Eric Campo, 45; Hoven Gasalantan, 33; Jonas Padillo, 28; and Jaypee Gasalantan, 21.

Lieutenant Junior Grade Michael John Encina, PCG-7 information officer, said that personnel of their Multirole Response Vessel, who were patrolling the waters of south Cebu, saw the four fishermen who tried to keep afloat in seawater at around 9:22 a.m.

The maritime patrol was conducted in compliance with the directive of Transportation Arthur Tugade and PCG Commandant, Vice Admiral Joel Garcia, to ensure the safety and security of sea travellers during the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days celebration.

Encina said that the fishermen were headed for the neighboring Bohol province at around 5 a.m. when they experienced severe squall or a sudden violent gust of wind or localized storm which caused their motorbanca to flip over.

PCG-7 personnel, he said, rescued the four fishermen and towed their motorbanca to the Aduana Wharf located in Pier 1 in Cebu City. / dcb