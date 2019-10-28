Polio vaccine still available, DOH assures public

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) assured the public that oral polio vaccines (OPV) would remain available although its two-week synchronized polio vaccination campaign had ended.

The vaccination drive in Lanao del Sur, Marawi City, Davao del Sur, Davao City and Metro Manila ended on Sunday.

“We will end the first round today (Sunday),” said Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo.

But he was quick to add that parents and guardians of children under 5 years old might still have them vaccinated in health centers.

“Those who did not receive their OPV can go to their health centers anytime,” he said, stressing that full vaccination against the polio virus was the best way to prevent the transmission of the disease.

Polio is a disease transmitted through the fecal-oral route. —Tina G. Santos