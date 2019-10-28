Duterte to ‘surrender’ power to Robredo to enforce law for six months

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he would give to Vice President Leni Robredo his power to enforce the law for six months.

“The opposition, they always hanker on to sasakyan nilang (riding on issues)… Kagaya ni (Like) Robredo. Sige lang siya human rights-human rights ( Very persistent about human rights). As a matter of fact, I am sending a letter to her through Secretary Mediadea,” Duterte said.

Duterte’s remarks came after Robredo said the government’s brutal drug war, which killed at least 5,000 mostly poor Filipinos, is a failure.

“Iam sending a letter to her (Robredo) through ES [Salvador] Medialdea. I will surrender my powers to enforce the law, ibigay ko sa (I’ll hand it over to the) Vice President. Ibigay ko sa kanya mga six months (I’ll give it to her for six months). Siya ang magdala (Let her take over). Tignan natin kung ano ang mangyari (And let’s see). Hindi ako makialam (I won’t interfere). Sige gusto mo? (You want that?) Mas bright ka (Are you smart enough)? Sige (OK). Ikaw. Subukan mo (You try it). Madali kasi mag… I’ve been 21 mayors, hindi mo na ako maloko ng ganoon (I’ve been a mayor for so long and nobody can fool me that easily),” Duterte said during the appointment of newly-appointed government officials in Malacañang.