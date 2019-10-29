American national jumps to death from 8th floor balcony of Mabolo hotel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An American national died this afternoon, October 29, 2019, after he reportedly jumped from the eighth floor balcony of a hotel located along H. Borgonia Street, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Jefferey Larrobis of the Mabolo Police Station told CDN Digital that Michael Douglas, 66, may have suffered from anxiety attack, the reason why he haven’t been able to sleep well the last five days.

Larrobis said that Douglas checked into the hotel about a week ago with a female companion. / dcb