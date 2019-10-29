Five issues couples usually fight over

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In every relationship, there are things you and your partner can not control; problems are on top of the list.

These problems are always present and they can either break or make your relationship.

If you are still new in your relationship and still cruising along honeymoon avenue, here are some of the issues which could be the root causes of your future fights.

Time. There will be stages in your life that you two will have to focus on yourselves and your own growth especially with your career. There will be times that you will not be able make it to your planned dinner because of an emergency meeting in the office. But, the solution to this problem is just to compromise; meet in the middle and plan things out. Have a Plan A, B or even C.

Priorities. If one would want to focus on saving for the future than to spend on things, then you have to understand that being in a relationship also requires maturity and discipline. To avoid making a big fuss about this issue, have a talk and align your priorities so you will understand each other. Open communication is really the key to a good relationship.

Jealousy. Getting jealous is the most common problem in a relationship. One of you will have times when you let your insecurities get into you. You will start smelling for something fishy on your partner. But the thing is, sometimes, we still get so jealous when there’s no reason to be jealous at all. The solution to this is to reassure each other that you view your partner like she or he is the only gem in the world.u But once you catch your partner red-handed, leave sister, that’s not worth your time anymore.

Families. Yes, that’s right. Being in a relationship also means that you are in a relationship with your partner’s entire family. You or your partner might not understand how they act around each other or how they interact. You may feel like the family is not happy that you are around. Open your mind. Remember that each family has its own quirks and idiosyncrasies.

Romance. Even after years of being together, you still want to be treated like you are just in the courting stage. Couples often get too busy with work that they forget to just give their partners ‘butterflies in their bellies’ once in a while. Romance does not necessarily mean being intimate with each other. Sometimes, it just means that one wants to get a cute love note in the morning or maybe a memorable date night.

Fights will always be there in every relationship; they’re inevitable.

A piece of advice when you’re both hot-heated: stop talking. Cool yourselves down first, then talk it out afterwards. Focus on why you stayed in that relationship for the longest time rather than thinking of how to end it. / celr