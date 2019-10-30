Fire hits Alaska Mambaling a day before All Saints’ Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dawn blaze awakened residents of Barangay Alaska Mambaling on Thursday, October 31, a day before the community commemorates All Saints’ Day.

Authorities said the fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was raised to third alarm by 2:13 a.m.

Fire Officer 1 Johnrey Cabije of Cebu City Fire Department said the blaze was placed under control at 3:39 a.m.

However, as of 6:30 a.m., authorities have not declared a fire out. / celr