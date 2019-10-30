Fire hits Alaska Mambaling a day before All Saints’ Day
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dawn blaze awakened residents of Barangay Alaska Mambaling on Thursday, October 31, a day before the community commemorates All Saints’ Day.
Authorities said the fire was reported around 1:45 a.m. and was raised to third alarm by 2:13 a.m.
Fire Officer 1 Johnrey Cabije of Cebu City Fire Department said the blaze was placed under control at 3:39 a.m.
However, as of 6:30 a.m., authorities have not declared a fire out. / celr
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.