Flowers for All Saints’ Day, All Souls’ Day

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long weekend will start for many at noon today, October 31, as they head to bus terminals or airports to go home to their respective towns and provinces to commemorate All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Undas in Filipino or Kalag-kalag in Visayan is widely observed in the Philippines.

Apart from lighting candles and saying prayers, flowers are mainstays in this solemn commemoration that usually brings family members together.

Flowers are offered to the dead as symbols of love and respect. They show that we remember our loved ones who left this world.

Flowers add life and colors to what could easily be viewed as a gloomy day.

Baskets of flowers are sold for P200 across the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes on F. Llamas Street in Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

What flowers do you prefer to offer on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day? / celr