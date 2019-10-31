Incoming PDRRMO chief to review disaster management measures after Mindanao quakes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the earthquakes that rocked parts of Mindanao in the past three days, incoming Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) division chief Neil Sanchez said he will review the current security management plan of the province.

Read: Davao condominium collapses after strong earthquake; 9 hurt, 5 missing

Read: Kidapawan hotel in near collapse as magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts Cotabato

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has tasked Sanchez, who will officially assume his post this November 18, 2019, to be on top of the disaster management plan in the province.

Read: Sanchez is back to lead Cebu province’s disaster management office

Sanchez said he would be sitting down to thoroughly review the present programs and plans in PDRRMO.

“I still have to officially sit down and review what the previous head has in place. If naay mga butang nga best practices, then we will continue it. But for those that need review and may need to be changed, we will act on it,” Sanchez said.

He added that fundamental disaster measures are already in place and that they will just have to reinforce disaster preparedness measures to the public.

“I believe there is already the plan for that. There are drills being conducted for that and it’s just a matter of informing and reinforming the public,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez also said that he has already presented to Garcia his security and disaster management plan, which includes maintaining a skeletal force in PDRRMO for monitoring and response round the clock.

For the local government units, Sanchez said that he is looking into further capacitating the local disaster risk reduction and management officers to facilitate a more efficient response.

In the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT), the Capitol has already tapped Sanchez to review the security plan of the province-run facility.

Sanchez already had the window railings in CSBT removed in order to provide easier exit points at the windows in case of emergencies. /bmjo