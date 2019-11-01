Labella visits parents’ grave ahead of cemetery inspection

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella visited the graves of his parents, Eugenio and Estrella, at the Queen City Memorial Park early this morning, November 1, 2019.

Labella made the quick visit before his ocular inspection of the different cemeteries in the city in line with the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day celebrations.

The mayor is scheduled to do an ocular inspection of the public cemeteries in Barangays Carreta, Talamban and Calamba later in the day.

In an interview, Labella commended memorial park management for removing partitions on the graves such as fences and ropes, making the area look cleaner and orderly.

He also warned lawless elements not to take advantage of the huge crowd of cemetery visitors. He said that policemen are deployed to make sure that they will be arrested. / dcb