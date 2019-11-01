Cabantan Cemetery: 10 contrabands confiscated, 2 violators apprehended 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—At least 10 sharp objects and bladed weapons have been confiscated at the Cabantan Cemetery in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City as of 10 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Police Corporal Francis Labus of the Mabolo Police Station, one of the stationed policeman in the area, said that many of the sharp objects are either garden tools or tools for fixing tombs.

The confiscated tools are placed in a box at the entrance of the cemetery, and will be returned to the owners upon their exit.

Labus urged the public to not bring any sharp objects as thorough check will be done upon entry in the cemetery, and these will be confiscated immediately.

Meanwhile, the City Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Team (Ceset) also apprehended two violators of the anti-littering ordinance at the Cabantan Cemetery.

In the Ceset record, the two individuals were caught littering outside the cemetery entrance and has been citated for the violation with a penalty of P500.

Those inside the cemetery caught littering were not cited but were asked to throw their trash properly.

Earlier, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella reminded the public to be responsible with their trash. /bmjo