PBA approves Ray Parks trade to TNT

MANILA, Philippines—Bobby Ray Parks Jr. is officially a member of TNT after the PBA gave the green light to the trade that shipped him out of Blackwater.

TNT gave up Tony Semerad, Don Trollano, and a 2021 first round pick for Parks, who played for the Elite for less than two conferences after he missed the Philippine Cup as he played for San Miguel Alab Pilipnas in the Asean Basketball League.

Parks was the second overall pick of the 2018 Draft and turned out to be one of the best talents of the class averaging 20.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in nine games for the Elite in the Governors’ Cup.

The versatile guard’s arrival to TNT is a welcome respite for the KaTropa who is missing star point guard Jayson Castro due to an injury.

Parks is expected to make his debut for the KaTropa on Friday against Baragay Ginebra.