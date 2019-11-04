Samsam: Soc Fernandez has Alayon party’s support

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The camp of former Talisay City mayor and now Councilor Socrates Fernandez is set to appeal the decision of the Sandiganbayan to perpetually disqualify him from holding public office.

Until a final decision is reached, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas said that he will continue to recognize Fernandez as a member of their City Council.

“Sa pagkakaron, ang kampo ni Mayor Soc kay naghimo man og (The camp for (former) mayor Soc is now preparing a) motion for reconsideration. Up until that motion shall be decided, I believe he still remains a councilor of the city of Talisay,” Gullas said in press conference today, November 4, 2019.

Gullas said that Alayon Party will also continue to give its full support to Fernandez during the legal proceedings.

Both Gullas and Fernandez won their election in May under the Alayon party which is the ruling political party in Cebu’s first district.

Fernandez’ disqualification from holding public office stemmed from the obstruction of justice case which the police filed against him in relation to one of the criminal offenses of his adopted son, Joavan Fernandez, in 2010.

The decision laid down by the anti-graft court’s fifth division on October 25, 2o19 also ordered Fernandez to pay a P6,000 fine. However, the order did not mention of Fernandez’ dismissal from his current position as city councilor.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) filed the case against Fernandez who allegedly used his authority as then-mayor of Talisay City when he retrieved a bag from his vehicle, which was under police custody.

The official’s Isuzu Trooper was placed police custody after Joavan, who was driving the said vehicle, was placed under citizen’s arrest for allegedly poking a gun on another motorist following a road altercation.

The police claimed that they stopped then-mayor Fernandez from getting the bag to preserve whatever evidence that it may contain against Joavan.

Fernandez allegedly did not heed the police’s requests and instead invoked that he was the mayor of Talisay City and that no one could tell what to do.

The police recovered a .45 caliber pistol from the vehicle which they searched after they secured a warrant from the courts the following day. / dcb