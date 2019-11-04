Motorcycle driver jumps from CSCR viaduct to end life

CEBU CITY, Philippines–Junie Egason, 36, was travelling to south Cebu when he decided to make a quick stop in a portion of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) viaduct that is facing the vicinity of Barangay Pasil in Cebu City past 4 p.m. today, November 4, 2019.

Patrolman Peewee Cabasa of San Nicolas Police Station said that witnesses in the area were surprised to see Egason disembark from the black Honda Wave motorcycle which he drove and jump into sea.

It took personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) four hours to locate the lending company employee, Cabasa told CDN Digital.

Egason, who was identified through the Tax Identification (TIN) card which police found on the utility box of his motorcycle, was already dead when brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Cabasa said that an officemate also visited their police station to identify Egason.

As of this writing, San Nicolas police continue to investigate what he may have prompted the victim to commit suicide while they also try to contact his relatives in Barangay Luz, Cebu City. / dcb