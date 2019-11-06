City dad wants Mandaue bridges’ condition inspected

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City council has called on to the City Engineering Office and the Department of Public Works and Highways to look into the structural integrity of the bridges in the city, amid the recent earthquakes in Mindanao.

Councilor Jimmy Lumapas said a mandatory joint inspection is necessary to assess the present condition of all the bridges in the city and to promote the safety of the motorists and pedestrians that pass by them.

Lumapas’ resolution calling for the mandatory inspection got the council’s nod during their session on Monday, November 4, 2019.

In an update, the city’s public information office said Mayor Jonas Cortes supports the measure that would involve the five major bridges in the city.

These are the two Mandaue-Mactan bridges, the Butuanon Bridge, the Cansaga Bay Bridge in Barangay Paknaan, and the Subangdaku Bridge. /bmjo