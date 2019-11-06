UP Cebu forum to commemorate Super Typhoon Yolanda’s 6th year anniversary
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney is organizing a forum to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda.
The forum entitled “(Re)Constructing Yolanda: Philosophical, Sociological, and Literary Perspectives” will be held at the UP Cebu AVR 1 on November 13, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It aims to ‘re-construct’ one’s understanding of Yolanda, highlight competing narratives of what it means to be built back ‘better,’ and provoke a critical reimagining of disasters beyond the event itself.
Forum speakers include Wendyl Luna, UNSW PhD Candidate, Philosophy; Prof. Kaira Zoe A. Cañete, UP Cebu Assistant Professor and UNSW PhD Candidate, Development Studies; Dr. Marie Rose Arong, UP Cebu Communication and Creative Program Coordinator; and Dr. Daniel Hempel, UNSW Educational Developer.
The forum is free and open to the UP community, faculty, students, staff, and the general public. / dcb
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.