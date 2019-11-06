UP Cebu forum to commemorate Super Typhoon Yolanda’s 6th year anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu in partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), Sydney is organizing a forum to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda.

The forum entitled “(Re)Constructing Yolanda: Philosophical, Sociological, and Literary Perspectives” will be held at the UP Cebu AVR 1 on November 13, 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. It aims to ‘re-construct’ one’s understanding of Yolanda, highlight competing narratives of what it means to be built back ‘better,’ and provoke a critical reimagining of disasters beyond the event itself.

Forum speakers include Wendyl Luna, UNSW PhD Candidate, Philosophy; Prof. Kaira Zoe A. Cañete, UP Cebu Assistant Professor and UNSW PhD Candidate, Development Studies; Dr. Marie Rose Arong, UP Cebu Communication and Creative Program Coordinator; and Dr. Daniel Hempel, UNSW Educational Developer.

The forum is free and open to the UP community, faculty, students, staff, and the general public. / dcb