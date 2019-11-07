More Cebu LGUs send help to Mindanao

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The spirit of bayanihan lives on as local government units (LGUs) in Cebu are sending financial aid to towns and cities in Mindanao which were severely affected by the series of earthquakes.

The LGUs of Naga and Mandaue in Cebu are sending financial aid to the earthquake-hit towns and cities in Mindanao.

In a special session on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, the Mandaue City Council approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Jonas Cortes to release P8 million of financial aid to the eight LGUs in Mindanao.

The P8 million will be divided among the LGUs depending on the gravity of the impact of the earthquakes in their respective localities.

Based on the resolution, the City of Kidapawan and Municipality of Makilala will receive P2 million each. Makilala has the most number of displaced persons with 20,704 families or 105,520 individuals.

The North Cotabato towns of Tulunan, Magpet and M’lang will receive P1 million each while President Roxas town will be given P500,000.

The towns of Matalam and Catacam, still in North Cotabato, will receive P250,000 each.

Meanwhile, the City of Naga has extended P200,000 to each of the towns of Magsaysay, Makilala, Tulunan and the City of Kidapawan.

In September 2018, a massive landslide happened in the City of Naga which displaced over 1,900 families and resulted to over 70 people dead.

The Province of Cebu has earlier announced that it will shell out P20 million for the earthquake-hit towns in Mindanao. / celr