Police confiscates P170k worth of drugs, nabs high-value target in Talisay City
CEBU CITY, Philippines—A provincial-level high-value target (HVT) and three newly identified drug personalities were arrested by the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Cansojong, Talisay City on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019.
Police Lieutenant Colonel Marlu Conag, acting PIB chief, said the subject of the operation was Pouchard dela Cruz, 30, who is included in their drug watchlist.
During the buy-bust, Conag said they also arrested Dela Cruz’ companions, Rommel Fajardo, Cleobert Suarez, and Jefferson Suarez.
The suspects yielded five medium packs and 11 small sachets of suspected shabu (crystal meth) which totals 25 grams and has a Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P170,000. /bmjo
