UC Webmasters assured of twice-to-beat advantage in semis
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured a top two spot going into the semifinals after they outsmarted Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 81-72, in the Cesafi collegiate game on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.
Sierra Leone native Tosh Sesay top scored for UC with 19 points.
UC improved its win-loss record to 8-3 and ensured itself of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.
CIT-U, on the other hand, dropped to a 3-8 card.
BOXSCORES
UC Webmasters (81) – Sesay 19, Menina 18, Jabello 11, Gabisan 8, Galinato 8, Gravera 8, Galdo 5, Lawas 4.
CIT-U Wildcats (72) – Sable 18, Aloro 13, Kong 10, Escalona 9, Ventura 5, Clarete 4, De La Torre 3. /bmjo
