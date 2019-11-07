UC Webmasters assured of twice-to-beat advantage in semis

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters secured a top two spot going into the semifinals after they outsmarted Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 81-72, in the Cesafi collegiate game on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Sierra Leone native Tosh Sesay top scored for UC with 19 points.

UC improved its win-loss record to 8-3 and ensured itself of a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

CIT-U, on the other hand, dropped to a 3-8 card.

BOXSCORES

UC Webmasters (81) – Sesay 19, Menina 18, Jabello 11, Gabisan 8, Galinato 8, Gravera 8, Galdo 5, Lawas 4.

CIT-U Wildcats (72) – Sable 18, Aloro 13, Kong 10, Escalona 9, Ventura 5, Clarete 4, De La Torre 3. /bmjo