Lacson gives Robredo classified tips on dealing with big-time drug dealers

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Leni Robredo got classified tips from Senator Panfilo Lacson on dealing with big-time drug dealers and importers.

Lacson, a former chief of the Philippine National Police, disclosed this in a phone patch interview with reporters on Saturday after meeting Robredo on Friday morning.

“May mga classified information na binigay din ako sa kanya na na-appreciate niya naman, she took note—hindi naman pwedeng i-discuss publicly—on how to deal with big-time drug dealers, especially ‘yong mga importers,” Lacson said.

(There’s some classified information that I gave her and she appreciated it and took note of it—it could not be discussed publicly on how to deal with big-time drug dealers, especially the importers).

“Marami kaming na-discuss pero yung iba, hindi na siguro marapat pa i-share kasi maedyo may mga classified na portion dun sa usapan,” he added.

(We discussed a lot of things but some of it, I don’t think should be shared because there are classified portions in our discussion).

The senator said he met with Robredo before she held her first meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

She now co-chairs the anti-drug body with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Director Gen. Aaron Aquino.

Lacson also mentioned that he and the Vice President agreed that it would be better for the government to shift its focus on constricting the illegal drug supply instead of cracking down on drug pushers and users.

“It makes a lot of sense ‘no? Dahil nakita natin sa Customs, ‘yung mga pumapasok at nakakalusot na tone-tone-ladang droga. Kasi pag sa demand ka nag-concentrate eh adik yan eh so siyempre…hindi na niyan maiisip kung ano pwedeng mangyari sakanyna, pwedeng mapatay siya, makulong siya kasi nga adik malakas yung urge,” Lacson said.

(It makes a lot of sense ‘no? Because we’ve seen tons of shabu slip past through Customs. If you would focus on the demand, it involves drug addicts and of course they are not able to think properly, they can end up dead or be thrown in jail, their urges are strong).

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) earlier reported that there are over 5,000 drug suspects killed in anti-drug operations as of June 2019.

“Pero pagka yung supply yung finocus mo kinon-centrate mo eh unang-una magiging prohibitive yung presyo pangalawa siyempre mga big-time drug dealers yung mahi-hit mo,” he added.

(If you focus on supply, the price of illegal drugs would become prohibitive and you would hit big-time drug dealers). /muf