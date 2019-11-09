PH skateboarding team targets SEA Games golden sweep

MANILA, Philippines—The Philippine skateboarding team has set a lofty goal of a golden sweep in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Monty Mendigoria, the president of the Skateboarding and Roller Sports Association of the Philippines, said he’s confident the country will take all eight gold medals in the skateboarding competition.

“Yes, we’re looking at sweeping all of our eight events in the SEA Games,” said Mendigoria whose federation is looking to emerge as the most successful national sporting association in the biennial games.

Mendigoria added that it was Philippine Olympic Committee president Cong. Bambol Tolentino who personally told him that he should put the best athletes in his team.

“I can say that we are unbeatable in all of the events that we have included.”

Margielyn Didal, the reigning champion in the Asian Games, will headline the country in the competition together with Christiana Means, Jericho Francisco.

Mendigoria, meanwhile, refused to disclose the full roster of the skateboarding team to prevent the other countries from scouting them.

“We are very optimistic,” said Mendigoria. “That’s why we are working hard. We want to repay the trust of the PSC [Philippine Sports Commission] and our private sponsors by coming up with a victorious performance in the upcoming SEA Games.”