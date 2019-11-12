Why a family getaway can be your best vacation ever

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Getaways are extra memorable when spent with people close to our hearts.

That is why family getaways rank number one when it comes to the category of “best vacations ever”.

Now that we are heading to the Christmas season, let us list down some reasons why it is always best to go on that much-awaited vacation with your family members!

Rediscover each other

With our busy schedules, it is not surprising that sometimes we still feel like we don’t know what is going on with our brother or sister. We might feel like some of our family members are turning into another person and you cannot figure out what happened along the way. A family getaway is the best time for you to reconnect and rediscover each other and strengthen your bond along the way.

Try new things

Too much familiarity breed contempt, they say. It can sure feel that way when you live under one roof. So consider getting out of the house and spend time outside of familiar ground so you can create new memories together. Try a new place, go on an adventure ride, eat a weird dish. This will either rekindle the fire in your parents to be more adventurous or ignite the junky in you.

Spark joy

Going a trip with family always brings the best smiles in our faces. No one’s exempted; Mommy, Daddy, the kids. A beach getaway is a child-pleaser. Building sand castles creates happy memories. Going on a camping trip is a fun option too! The kids will love the adventure and the novelty of it all; away from the gadgets and the idiot box.

Build memories

Memories are forever. Each trip will be remembered by each one of you. It will be ingrained in your hearts and minds. These are stories that can last a lifetime and ones that you will talk about year after year. During tough times, these are the stories that you will go back to and remember.

Relax, relax, relax

We all go through tough times at work or in school. But a lot of times, being with your family is enough to recharge your wary spirit. If you are pressed with time and cannot go out of the house then try something new inside the comforts of your home. How about a sparty (spa party) that consists of manicure-pedicures and massage. No one can say no to a relaxing day. Have some cold drinks and finger food and you are all set.

Family vacations are always the best reason for the family to get together and to do all things together.

The holiday season is the best time for you to get out of town and spend some time with the best gift from the heavens: your family.

Enjoy! / celr