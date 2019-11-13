In Photos: Santo Niño @ 500 launch
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Archbishop Gabriele Giordano Caccia, Papal Nuncio to the Philippines, presided the concelebrated Mass this afternoon, November 13, 2019, to formally open the celebration of the 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines.
The Mass was followed by the blessing of the official Santo Niño pilgrim image and the unveiling of the 500 years logo.
