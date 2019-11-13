Close coordination, visitors’ cooperation lead to peaceful 500 year celebration of Santo Niño arrival in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Close coordination with the personnel from Basilica Minors del Santo Niño, dissemination of the prohibited things inside the area and strict implementation of the set rules and regulations helped achieve the peaceful and orderly celebration of the launching of the 500 years of Christianity and the arrival of the Santo Niño image in the country today, November 13, 2019.

Police Major Joemar Pomarejos, supervisor of the security measures for the event, told CDN Digital that there was zero crime incident during the activity and that they observed that the visitors were orderly and were cooperative in the strict inspections at the entrance and exit of the Basilica.

Read more: Pomarejos: 2K people now at Basilica for 500 year celebrations of arrival of Santo Niño

With more than 4,500 individuals who visited the Basilica, Pomarejos said all were cooperative with the set rules and regulation imposed even before entering the event area.

“Wala nagdasok tungod kay wala man pud napuno ang area,” said Pomarejos.

(It was not crowded since the area was not filled with people.)

The proper dissemination of the rules to the public, according to Pomarejos contributed to the smooth flow of the arrival of the visitors.

Pomarejos also said that the previous conferences they had with the organizations involved with the event, were one of the major key plans that aided to the achievement of their goal which was to have a zero incident reports.

He said they were able to confidently perform their duties without worrying what to do next as they had clear planning on where they were assigned and their specific responsibilities./dbs