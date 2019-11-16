Why lemons are good for you

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It’s the yellow citrus fruit that you can now visibly see at your public market.

It used to be just kalamansi (lemonsito in Cebu), oranges, or dalandan (called sunkist by some) sold at your friendly suki’s stalls.

But these days, you won’t miss the presence of these yellow citrus fruit sold at P20 each at the Guadalupe Public Market. The smaller ones are sold at P15 each in other public markets such as the Yati Public Market in Liloan Cebu and the Lapu-Lapu City Public Market.

Lemons are rich sources of Vitamin C, which is involved in several body functions including wound healing, maintenance of teeth, cartilage and bones, strengthening the immune system and iron absorption.

A 2013 review by Harri Hemilä, which was published in the journal Allergy, Asthma & Clinical Immunology, revealed three studies which found benefits from the administration of Vitamin C either against asthma attack or against bronchial hypersensitivity.

Given the evidence suggesting that vitamin C alleviates common cold symptoms and the findings of this systematic review, it may be reasonable for asthmatic patients to test vitamin C on an individual basis, if they have exacerbations of asthma caused by respiratory infections,” the reviewed entitled “Vitamin C and common cold-induced asthma: a systematic review and statistical analysis” says.

Lemon wedges in warm water is believed to aid in digestion. Drinking warm lemon water in the morning helps get the digestive system “in order” in the morning as it encourages the live to produce bile, an acid needed for digestion.

How do you like your lemons? / celr