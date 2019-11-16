Young, business-minded, creative? This may be the opportunity you’re looking for

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Are you a young person between the ages of 18 and 35 interested to improve your existing enterprise or embrace the calling of entrepreneurship?

If your answer is a resounding “yes”, then maybe you are the person that the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is looking for.

Spreading the advocacy to further promote entrepreneurship among the youth continues with the DTI taking the lead in creating opportunities for learning and sharing among young entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs.

The vision is being realized through the Youth Entrepreneurship Program (YEP) Cebu Roadshow on November 27, according to DTI Central Visayas (DTI-7) Director Maria Elena Arbon.

In a press statement, Arbon said YEP is a “nationwide program to help young Filipinos develop their entrepreneurial skills by offering them different content and workshops to motivate and equip them with basic knowledge to get started.”

The Cebu leg of the program, which will happen at the Cebu Parklane International Hotel, will have renowned furniture designer Vito Selma of Vito Selma Design Studio as the speaker to share his journey as a micro, small and medium (MSME) entrepreneur.

Timmy De Jesus, chief operations officer of Payruler, will share the story of the start-up initiative based in Cebu that offers complete human resource solutions to companies.

Arbon said the Cebu leg of the roadshow is targeting a maximum of 200 participants.

Interested participants can go click this link to register and get a slot for the program.

Since the seats are limited, Arbon said it is best for interested youth to join the waitlist as DTI will screen registrants before sending them email confirmation that they are accepted to participate in the Cebu roadshow.

The program carries the tagline “Harnessing Our Own Resources for the Advancement of the Youth!”

“YEP supports the government’s growth agenda of doubling the number of entrepreneurs in the country by 2022 which will in turn, broaden the gains of economic development, address inequality, and uplift the quality of life of Filipinos, particularly the youth,” DTI-7 said in a statement.

DTI-7 described YEP as a nationwide program that helps young Filipinos to “develop their entrepreneurial skills by offering them a comprehensive package of interventions.”

The end goal is to help improve national development as YEP encourages upbeat actions towards strengthening economic independence among individuals and communities.

The event on November 27 will have three breakout sessions covering topics on start-ups, MSMEs and self-improvement or young mindset racks.

DTI-7, in the statement, said participants will learn about the value of company culture in the startup track. They will also learn about the importance of aligning themselves and their startup’s culture with the talents they hope to attract. This track will also help young entrepreneurs discover the viability of their proposed business models.

Those with existing businesses can join the MSME track. The focus will be on creating social media channels and having online presence so they can continuously engage customers and convert engagement into sales.

The self-improvement track will help participants develop the skill of logical thinking. This will show them how to control their emotions so “as not to cloud their judgment and dictate their course of action.”