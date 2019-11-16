Defending 2nd division overall champ UC surges ahead; poised to clinch title anew

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Secondary division defending overall champion University of Cebu (UC) continued to surge ahead with a gold-silver-bronze medal tally of 56-50-33 in the 29th Cebu City Olympics, which will come to an end today, Sunday, November 17, 2019.

UC virtually has its back-to-back secondary division overall title in the bag as its closest pursuer, University of San Carlos (USC) is far behind in second place with a medal tally of 18-30-19.

Unit 8 is currently at third place with its medal haul of 16-7-10.

The elementary division, however, remains to be a tight contest with defending overall champion Unit 1 finally getting to the top spot with a medal haul of 17-16-19.

Unit 1 comprised of student athletes coming from schools in the first and fifth south districts.

Just two gold medals behind is Unit 5, which has a medal count of 14-18-19, while USC is in current third place with its medal tally of 14-9-9.

UC padded its lead by clinching more gold medals in athletics, gymnastics, badminton and table tennis.

It ended its campaign in athletics with 11 more gold medals, two in badminton and three in table tennis.

Meanwhile, Batang Pinoy golden boy Aldrener Igot of the Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial High School, which belongs to Unit 4, once again lorded it over in archery with six gold medals and two silvers.

Abellana National School (ANS) secondary girls bagged the gold medals in basketball girls and 3X3 while the University of the Visayas (UV) bagged the gold in elementary basketball.

While the remaining sporting events are all expected to end today, secondary basketball boys, which will account for one gold medal, will be held separately from November 25 to 30 at the Sports Institute to make way for the Cesafi basketball finals which will be held this week./elb