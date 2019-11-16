French NGO offers IT scholarship grant to Cebuano students

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Passerelles numériques (PN), a French nonprofit organization that is operating in Southeast Asia to provide scholarship grants to Information Technology (IT) students, is looking for new and deserving Filipino scholars to join its program for academic year 2020-2021.

Its implementation is in partnership with the University of San Carlos (USC).

Passerelles numériques started its operation in the Philippines in 2009 with a mission to help underserved students coming from the poorest regions in the Visayas. This year marks the 10th anniversary of PN Philippines that has already changed the lives of 443 youth.

The organization contributes to the poverty reduction of the Philippines in a sustainable way by providing Filipino youth employment opportunities through IT education.

The training program engages students in the IT world while helping them develop their technical and professional skills. It includes professional life training, personal and social follow-up, medical assistance, food, and accommodation during the two and a half years duration of the training.

PN’s objective is to make sure that at least 90 percent of their scholars are able to escape poverty, be professionally successful, and improve their lives and the lives of their families and communities.

The selection of scholars is based on their abilities, motivation, and social background.

To qualify for the scholarship program, you must be 17-21 years old by December 2020; an incoming senior high school graduate in 2020 or a senior high school graduate from previous years but never been to college; interested in IT and computers; willing to live away from the family for two years and six months; and must come from an underprivileged background and has no sustainable option to proceed to college.

To learn more about Passerelles numériques Philippines’ selection process, you may visit their website at http://bit.ly/2ljnNQl, or follow their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/selection.process. / dcb