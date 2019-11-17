Tiukinhoy: Students of Cesafi member schools can watch Game 1 of finals match for free

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Students of the Cesafi member schools can now watch Game 1 of the best-of-three basketball finals series in the high school and college divisions for free at the General Admission section of the Cebu Coliseum.

This was confirmed by Cesafi Commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy in an interview with CDN Digital.

In order to avail of the free admission privilege, students will be asked to present their valid school identification cards.

Game 1 is scheduled on Monday, November 18, 2019, with the high school division finals up at 5:15 p.m. to be followed by the college finals at 6:45 p.m.

The high school title will be contested by defending champion University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

The college title, on the other hand, will have defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers facing Partner’s Cup champion Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras.

Tuikinhoy said that students from Cesafi member schools will also be given free access to the General Admissions section of the Cebu Coliseum during the fight for third place scheduled on Tuesday, Nov. 19,

The first game scheduled at 5:15 p.m. will feature the UV Baby Lancers and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers.

This will be followed by the game between University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters in the college division. / dcb