Show cause orders issued to Cebu City gov’t workers who tested positive for illegal drugs

CEBU CITY–The Cebu City legal office has issued show cause orders to 20 employees who tested positive for illegal drug use during surprise drug tests conducted last week by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap).

Lawyer Rey Gealon, head of the Cebu City legal office (CLO), said the show cause orders had been served to the respondents.

The order dated November 18, 2019 directed the recipient “to show cause in writing, preferably with the assistance of a counsel of your choice, within 24 hours from receipt thereof why no appropriate disciplinary action be taken against you for having been found using methamphetamine.”

Failure to submit a written explanation will be considered a waiver of the right to be heard, the order added.

“The CLO is earnestly and relentlessly pursuing its investigation on the matter upon the directive of the mayor (Edgardo Labella),” said Gealon.

He also said that the mayor was the one who authored the compulsory drug test ordinance when he was still councilor.

The City Ordinance No. 1829 required all employees of the city government of Cebu to undergo compulsory drug testing as a pre-employment requirement and annual random drug checkups.

“The mayor cannot tolerate any drug addict under the employ of the city government in his administration,” Gealon added.

At least 20 employees of the Cebu City government tested positive for illegal drugs use during random tests last November 12.

These employees are assigned in Barangay Lusaran, the Parks and Playgrounds Commission, and the Civil Registrar’s Office./dbs